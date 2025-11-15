65°
City Park ceremony honors first African-American golfer to play at location
BATON ROUGE - The clubhouse at City Park Golf Course in Baton Rouge now features a special plaque.
It honors Marshall J. Honore, the first African-American to play a round of golf at that location in 1964 after it was desegregated. Honore passed away this year at the age of 100.
