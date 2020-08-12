City-parish outlines 'critical' areas being addressed in drainage improvement plan

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish has highlighted nearly a dozen "critical" canals which will be the focus of an effort to improve drainage around the parish.

On Wednesday, the mayor-president's office laid out plans for cleaning 11 different drainage canals throughout the area. Crews are in the process of cleaning out vegetation and other blockages from the following canals.

• Industriplex (Claycut Bayou) (Complete: see attached photos)

• Glenn Oaks (Roberts Canal)

• Badley Road (Monte Sano Bayou)

• Howell Park (Hurricane Creek)

• Catalina (Engineer Depot Canal)

• Florida Blvd @ Sam Dr (Jones Creek)

• Camelot & Percival (Jones Creek)

• Balis Dr (Dawson Creek)

• Burbank & Lee (Bayou Fountain)

• Bluebonnet & Jefferson (Claycut Bayou)

• Tiger Bend & Timberridge (Jacks Bayou)

The city-parish government also says it also began its "Total Spray Program" over the summer, which entails spraying herbicide across 277 miles of canal three times each year. Officials say they're aiming to complete the first round of spraying by Labor Day.

“In East Baton Rouge Parish, we know we have to consider water management in everything we do. Our homes, our families, and our community depend on it,” Mayor Broome said in a statement. “The program will address 1,690 acres of City-Parish canals, so we can improve drainage and protect our community.”

The city-parish says more capital projects aiming to improve drainage in East Baton Rouge, like the Comite Diversion Canal and Stormwater Masterplan, will be in the works over the next several years.