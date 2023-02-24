73°
Latest Weather Blog
City of Zachary hosting catfish plate sale for first Friday of Lent; proceeds benefit charity
ZACHARY - For those looking for lunch or dinner options for the first Friday of Lent, look no further: the city of Zachary is hosting a Lenten fish fry for charity.
At $13 a plate, lunch pickup starts at 10:30 and dinner pickup starts at 4:30 on Friday, February 24. Plates can be picked up at Zachary City Hall.
Sales from the fish fry will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. The sales are being hosted by Zachary mayor David McDavid, St. Jon the Baptiste Men's Club, and the Knights of Columbus Council #10080.
Local delivery will be provided for orders of over 10 plates.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
-
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13
-
Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes resolution to become gun sanctuary
Sports Video
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65