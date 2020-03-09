67°
City of Jeanerette to swear in new chief of police, Monday

2 hours 30 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 March 09, 2020 8:33 AM March 09, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
New Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot stands with Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bro Bourgeois, Jr. Photo: KATC

IBERIA PARISH - The city of Jeanerette will swear in its new permanent police chief Monday night during a city council meeting.

According to KATC, Dusty Vallot is taking on the position following a nearly three-year vacancy, since Jeffery Matthews was fired in 2017.

After Matthews was fired, city marshal Fernest Martin served as the interim police chief. 

A ceremony honoring Martin's service will also take place Monday night. 

The meeting begins at 6:30 at Jeanerette City Hall. 

