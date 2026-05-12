City of Gonzales introduces proposed 2026-2027 for second time

GONZALES - The budget debate continues in Gonzales.

Mayor Tim Riley introduced the funding plan once again after the council voted it down last month.

"Gonzales has grown tremendously, and we need to know where everything is. I mean, we need to know what it is and why," Gonzales resident Michael Pinell said.

Residents are once again watching to see the outcome as the city council works to pass a 2026-2027 budget.

"It becomes frustrating because you know what you're paying, and you want to know where your money is going," Pinell said.

Back in March, the City of Gonzales first introduced its 2026-2027 general fund budget. Two weeks later, the council met to work on the proposed budget in hopes of not having another drawn-out process.

"Last year, we introduced the exact same budget three times, and finally got to a yes. Our city clerk has reached out to all the council members, asking them what do you need to change in this document to get to a yes? As soon as they tell us that, we can go get a yes vote," City of Gonzales Chief of Staff Wade Petite said.

The council held a public hearing for the proposed budget late last month. Councilman Tyler Turner looked to amend the budget by cutting the salaries for administration from $660,000 to $460,000.

"We had been having some questions about the salary increases that have been given, we just need a clear justification. We have some positions that's still unfilled, without clear staffing needs. So this just provides us a better pathway to target future amendments based on defined needs," Turner said during last month's council meeting.

The amendment and budget both failed, leading the council to introduce the budget again on Monday night. Councilwoman Terri Lynn Lambert submitted changes to the proposed budget that include an itemized list of positions and salaries, lowering the salaries by $680,000. In total, her proposed changes reduce the total budget by more than $750,000.

Councilman Eddie Williams says he's optimistic the budget will be done before May.

"I don't think they want a long fight like we had last year. I think they will get it done at the next meeting," Williams said.

The council will vote on the proposed budget with the submitted changes at the May 26 council meeting. The fiscal year ends May 31, that's when city officials look to have the final budget approved.