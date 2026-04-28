Gonzales City Council struggles to agree on budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year

GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council has yet to come to an agreement on a budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Members rejected Councilman Terry Turner's motion to decrease administrative salaries by $200,000 in a three to two vote.

The council previously struggled to approve last year's budget before settling the $22 million proposal in august.

Next year's budget must be approved by May 31. The next meeting will be held on May 11.