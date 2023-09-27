City of Central promises crackdown on litterbugs

92°
Wednesday, September 27 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

CENTRAL - City leaders in Central say they're determined to clean up the community, pledging to crack down on those tossing trash where it doesn't belong.

In a warning to litterbugs, the City is spreading the word on social media, noting that "violators will be prosecuted."

Central is urging those who witness someone trashing the town to call a littering hotline: (888) LITRBUG (548-7284).

You may also visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/report-littering for more information.

