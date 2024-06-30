Latest Weather Blog
City Court open for Saturday session
BATON ROUGE- In a rare move, the city of Baton Rouge will be holding court on a Saturday.
Court will be held October 28 from 8 a.m. until noon.
On Saturday people can:
-Pay any fines in whole or in part by pleading guilty or no contest
-Reset court dates even if the date has already passed
-Have a case heard and adjudicated by pleading not guilty
Trending News
-Get assistance with a matter from the presiding judge, prosecutors and public defenders
-Have a bench warrant recalled
If tickets were issued by the Baton Rouge Police Department, they can be picked up at the at 233 St. Louis Street.
Cellphones are not allowed in court.
Tickets written by other law enforcement agencies such as the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, LSU Police or Southern University Police, are handled by the 19th Judicial District Court and will not be handled during this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two injured in shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning
-
Should gun store sales get special credit card tracking? States split on...
-
'They should always be remembered:' Candlelight vigil held for Loranger victims
-
Family drapes 50-foot American flag over Walker home in honor of Fourth...
-
Baton Rouge Pride Fest takes over the River Center on Saturday