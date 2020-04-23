Cincinnati Bengals selling Joe Burrow jerseys, merchandise just moments after draft

CINCINNATI - Joe Burrow fans can already gear up in Cincinnati Bengals gear as the team posted jerseys and other merchandise for sale just moments after he was drafted.

The Ohio native was the first pick overall Thursday night in the 2020 NFL Draft and as expected, fans are quick to support his new team.

You can find 'Burrow' on the back of Bengals jerseys on the official NFL store online for $99.99.

As of now, the jersey has a number 1 on the back, but Burrow said he will be wearing the number 9 again. The number 9 will be added to the jerseys as soon as it is "official," according to the site.

Other merchandise can be found on the site with the Heisman Trophy winner's name on it, including footballs, framed photos, helmets, and other apparel.

Bengals president Mike Brown gifted Joe Burrow and his family Bengals jerseys on the eve of the NFL draft, with the number 9 on them, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Read more about it here.