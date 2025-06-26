92°
Latest Weather Blog
Cigarettes started fire at home off Hoo Shoo Too Road
ST. GEORGE - No injuries were reported after a house fire off Hoo Shoo Too Road on Thursday morning.
The fire happened at a home on Old World Drive. No one was injured and the damage was contained to the outside of the home, under the stairs leading to the front door.
The St. George Fire Department said "cigarettes carelessly disposed of" were the cause of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pentagon leaders double down on the destruction from US attacks on Iran
-
Former Baton Rouge police officer facing formal charges for alleged abuse of...
-
Good 2 Eat: Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Slaw
-
Man accused of killing EBR Schools employee to undergo sanity hearing
-
BRPD: Teen arrested in Choctaw Drive shooting that left 1 dead, 5...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...