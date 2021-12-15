'Christmas for Kentucky': sheriff's office collecting toys for area devastated by tornadoes

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a 'Christmas for Kentucky' toy drive to help those affected by devastating tornadoes through the holidays.

People can drop off toys until 5 p.m. Saturday at 13200 Airline Highway. Sunday morning, deputies will drive to Kentucky to deliver toys to families impacted by the disaster.

Monetary donations will be accepted, but toys are preferred.