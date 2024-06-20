Children found walking around Rollins Road missed their teachers, set out to visit them

ZACHARY - Two students from Zachary Early Learning Center were found walking around Zachary and police are searching for more information to get them back home.

The children were walking around Highway 964 and Rollins Road Thursday morning. The Zachary Police Department were brought to the station while officers searched for their caregivers for the children, who they located shortly after.

The children reportedly missed their teachers, packed their bags and set out to visit them.

"Thank you all for sharing so that we could quickly reunite this family," the Zachary Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the two children is asked to call the ZPD at (225) 654-1922.