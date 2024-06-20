89°
Children found walking along Zachary road reunited with family after setting out to visit teachers
ZACHARY - Two students from Zachary Early Learning Center were reunited with their family after they were found walking around Zachary.
The children were walking around Highway 964 and Rollins Road Thursday morning. The Zachary Police Department were brought to the station while officers searched for their caregivers for the children, who they located shortly after.
The children reportedly missed their teachers, packed their bags and set out to visit them.
"Thank you all for sharing so that we could quickly reunite this family," the Zachary Police Department said.
