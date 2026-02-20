84°
Child falls from pickup truck at gas station and is run over; pronounced dead at hospital

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 1-year-old fell out of a pickup truck and was run over by one the vehicle's rear wheels at a gas station near the old Cortana Mall on Friday. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The coroner's office said hospital officials had notified it about the death. Earlier, police had been summoned to the Murphy USA gas station between Cortana Place and Oak Villa Boulevard, near the new Amazon fulfillment center. Officials at the scene said emergency technicians had transported one person in critical condition.

Baton Rouge Police say the child had fallen out of a back door of the vehicle and then was hit. Investigators were working to determine how and why the events unfolded.

