Latest Weather Blog
Child in critical condition after being pulled from smoke-filled apartment Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials said a good Samaritan alerted officials of an apartment fire at a complex off Perkins Road that resulted in a child being taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments responded to the fire on Bles Avenue near the intersection of Perkins and Staring Lane Wednesday morning.
St. George firefighters found the child suffering from smoke inhalation and rushed them to paramedics. That child is currently hospitalized in critical condition.
Officials said a good Samaritan was the one who called the fire department to alert them of the blaze at the four-plex. The man reportedly broke through a window in an attempt to help residents escape and ended up being injured and treated by emergency responders at the scene.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CONTENT WARNING: Police make attempted murder arrest after shooting was caught on...
-
Renovating Baton Rouge church set on fire one year after being damaged...
-
City administrator and retired La. National Guard General headed to Ukraine, expected...
-
COVID-19 fraud scheme targets Medicare recipients
-
Gator removed, killed after run-in with law enforcement outside Baton Rouge restaurant