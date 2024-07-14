Chef of the Month: Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises' Lump Crab Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

BATON ROUGE- Chef Don Bergeron was back in the 2une In kitchen this week putting a tasty spin on an American classic. Lump crab grilled cheese sandwhiches go great with a warm bowl of gumbo.

Watch the video and check out the recipe below to see how you can make these finger sandwhiches that are sure to be a hit at your next dinner party.

Lump Crab Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Ingredients

¼ pound butter (4 ounces)

1 cup onions, finely chopped

½ cup celery, finely chopped

½ cup bell pepper, finely chopped

2 tsp. garlic, finely chopped

½ cups green onions, finely sliced

½ cup Mayonnaise

1 Tbs. Creole mustard

1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

Salt, black and cayenne pepper to taste

1 jumbo lump crabmeat, picked free of shells

Shredded melting cheeses (cheddar, American and/or pepper jack)

Texas toast or other sliced bread.

Butter for pan frying

Directions:

In a skillet, melt 4 ounces of butter on medium high heat. Sauté onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic until wilted. Add in green onions and cook for another minute. Set aside in a bowl to cool.



To wilted vegetables add mayo and lemon juice. Season with salt and peppers. Fold in lump crabmeat and mix gently. Taste and adjust salt and pepper if necessary.



Lay out Texas toast. Sprinkle cheese on bread. Top with crabmeat mixture. Sprinkle with more cheese. Top with another piece of bread.



Heat a skillet or griddle to medium high heat. Coat surface with butter and place sandwich in pan. Simmer until golden brown on one side. Turn sandwich over and brown other side. You may need to add more butter to coat pan.



When lightly browned place on a cookie in a 350 degree oven for an additional ten minutes to ensure cheese is melted and filling is warm. Allow to rest ten minutes and cut in to triangles.