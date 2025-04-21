Charges upgraded for suspected hit-and-run driver after victim dies in hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS — After a woman died from injuries she sustained in a March hit-and-run, Louisiana State Police said Monday that charges were upgraded for a man accused in the Denham Springs crash.

Brandon Chenevert was arrested after two anonymous tips identified him as the driver in the hit-and-run. He was initially booked for felony hit-and-run, negligent injuring, and obstruction of justice, among other charges. On Monday, he was booked again, this time on negligent homicide charges.

Jody Mann died last week after her family said "the trauma to her body was too much, but she put up one hell of a fight" following injuries she sustained in a March 29 hit-and-run crash along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road.