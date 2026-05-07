Latest Weather Blog
Charges reduced for Baton Rouge woman accused of killing ex-girlfriend
BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of murdering her ex-girlfriend was indicted on lesser charges than she was initially arrested on.
Paulasia Banks, 20, was arrested in January on first-degree murder charges after she allegedly shot and killed Kassidy Jackson, her 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.
On April 29, an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Banks on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Banks' legal counsel has maintained since her arrest that the incident was "an accidental shooting."
"The indictment returned by the grand jury reflects substantially reduced charges from those initially asserted, which is consistent with the defense’s position from the beginning that the evidence does not support an intentional homicide narrative," Banks' lawyer, Sandra James Page, said in a statement on Thursday.
Trending News
Banks is due back in court on May 26 for a bond review.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Return of USS Kidd delayed due to low river levels
-
Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4
-
EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money...
-
1 person injured after crash on Airline Highway near Sherwood Commons Road
-
Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week