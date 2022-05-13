Channel 2's Friday Best Bets: NBA and NHL Playoffs

BATON ROUGE - Last night in the NBA playoff, we saw James Harden fold, putting up 0 points in the second half as the 76ers were bounced out of the playoffs by the Heat 99-90.

The Mavericks stomped the Suns to force game 7 as Luka Doncic had a game-high of 33 points.

Tonight, we have two game 6s in the NBA Playoffs.

First, the Celtics need a win on the road over the defending NBA champion Bucks. Then, at 9 p.m., the Warriors will look to end the series at home vs. the Grizzlies. Here are my picks for tonight's NBA and NHL games:

1. Bucks -1.5

The Bucks lead the series 3-2 after a big win in Boston on Wednesday. I think they will clinch the series tonight. These games have been really good, coming down to the wire, but Giannis is the best player in the league right now. I think that the home crowd gives them a boost to move on to the eastern conference finals.

2. Prop Bet: Antetokounmpo Double Double/Bucks win +110

Giannis might have a triple-double tonight. This is a safe bet to take.

3. Warriors -8

Yes, I am taking both home teams tonight, but the Warriors look unstoppable in the Bay. Steph and Klay will redeem themselves after that horrible game 5. I think this one gets ugly early.

4. Jordan Poole +25 PTS/ Golden Sate win +350

Another player I think will step up for the Warriors tonight is Jordan Poole. He's scored over 25 points twice this series, but he's fallen off a bit in games 4 and 5. Look for the Warriors to get him more involved tonight. The odds are pretty good on this one.

5. Penguins +1.5

In the NHL, there are three games tonight. The one I'm betting on is Pittsburgh to clinch their series over the New York Rangers. They have won all their home games so far and have a ton of playoff experience.