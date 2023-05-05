85°
Channel 2's Best Bet: 149th Kentucky Derby
BATON ROUGE - The 149th Kentucky Derby is here, and it's already been a weird start and the race hasn't even started.. 4 of the horses supposed to be in the Derby have died. But the race still caries on, and here are my 3 Best Bet$ for tomorrow:
Sleeper: Reincarnate 17-1 Odds (Jockey John Velaquez won the Derby 3 times)
Dark Horse: Raise Cain 34-1 Odds
My Winner: Forte 5-1 Odds
Watch the Video Above to see why.
