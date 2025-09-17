Changes happen quick following overgrown property complaints

BATON ROUGE - Days after a 2 On Your Side report about an overgrown house off of Millerville Road, a crew started the process to clean it up.

Gerri Bordelon met with WBRZ last week at the house down the street from her. She was concerned it was attracting vagrants. Turns out, that was the case. A crew turned up at the house over the weekend to remove overgrown shrubbery, and they were scared away.

"A lawn company tried to start the cleanup yesterday but got scared as there were squatters in there," said Bordelon.

Bordelon says a crew returned Monday to complete the job. For months, she had been calling the city to keep up with the overgrown grass. Now, it appears positive changes are coming to the property, and Bordelon is grateful.