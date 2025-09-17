72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Changes happen quick following overgrown property complaints

1 hour 55 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 8:33 PM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - Days after a 2 On Your Side report about an overgrown house off of Millerville Road, a crew started the process to clean it up. 

Gerri Bordelon met with WBRZ last week at the house down the street from her. She was concerned it was attracting vagrants. Turns out, that was the case. A crew turned up at the house over the weekend to remove overgrown shrubbery, and they were scared away.

"A lawn company tried to start the cleanup yesterday but got scared as there were squatters in there," said Bordelon. 

Bordelon says a crew returned Monday to complete the job. For months, she had been calling the city to keep up with the overgrown grass. Now, it appears positive changes are coming to the property, and Bordelon is grateful.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days