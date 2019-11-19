73°
Certain taxes due Nov. 20 now due Nov. 25 because of hack
BATON ROUGE – An upcoming due date of November 20 for certain taxes will be delayed because of the hack on the state computer network, the Louisiana Department of Revenue revealed Tuesday.
LDR extended the filing dates for state taxes due Nov. 20, 2019. The extended due date is Nov. 25, 2019, for the following taxes:
Sales and Use Tax
Prepaid Wireless Telecommunications 911 Service Charge
Hotel Occupancy Tax
Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Food and Beverage Tax
Beer Tax
Tobacco Tax
Terminal Operator Monthly Tax
Distributer/Exporter/Blender Tax
Motor Fuel Transporter Tax
Fuel Backup Tax
Transportation And Communication Tax - Monthly Return
The attack did not compromise any state tax returns or taxpayer information, officials said. However, certain services provided by the department were disrupted, including the sales tax filing application Parish E-File and the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP), the state’s tax account management portal.
No extension request is necessary on the part of the taxpayer. The department will apply the extension automatically and will waive any interest, delinquent filing penalty or delinquent payment penalty for any eligible return or payment submitted by the extended Nov. 25 deadline.
