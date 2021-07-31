Central Walmart shuts down over the weekend to sanitize building

BATON ROUGE - Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Walmart on Sullivan Road will be closed temporarily.

Walmart said on July 31 that the closure will allow time for proper sanitization of the store.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. As part of this effort, we chose to temporarily close our Baton Rouge, LA store location at 10200 Sullivan Rd, today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community."

The store plans to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday. Once reopened, the store said they will provide two hours of paid leave to employees if they are going to get vaccinated. They are also offering a $75 bonus.