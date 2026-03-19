77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man goes back to electronics store that fired him and attacks employee with knife, police say

3 hours 13 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 1:46 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — A Pierre Part man attacked someone with a knife at a Morgan City electronics store he was recently fired from, the Morgan City Police Department said.

Jason Morales, 52, was fired from the store along Sandra Street and went back on Wednesday to get his belongings, police said. 

MCPD said "the situation escalated," and Morales allegedly attacked an employee with a knife. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is now receiving treatment at a hospital, police said.

Trending News

Morales was arrested and booked on an attempted second-degree murder charge. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days