Man goes back to electronics store that fired him and attacks employee with knife, police say

PIERRE PART — A Pierre Part man attacked someone with a knife at a Morgan City electronics store he was recently fired from, the Morgan City Police Department said.

Jason Morales, 52, was fired from the store along Sandra Street and went back on Wednesday to get his belongings, police said.

MCPD said "the situation escalated," and Morales allegedly attacked an employee with a knife. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is now receiving treatment at a hospital, police said.

Morales was arrested and booked on an attempted second-degree murder charge.