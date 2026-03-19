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Ascension Parish special unit responds to person barricaded in Gonzales home

4 hours 3 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 12:56 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A large law enforcement presence was seen in a Gonzales neighborhood Thursday as special units responded to a person who barricaded themselves in their home, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

APSO said the person barricaded themselves in a home along Dutchtown Crossing and has warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespassing. 

The sheriff's office said a negotiation team was on the scene, and photos show what appear to be the Crisis Response Team and several more APSO units.

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APSO said the suspect was taken into custody and there was no imminent threat to the community. 

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