Ascension Parish special unit responds to person barricaded in Gonzales home

GONZALES — A large law enforcement presence was seen in a Gonzales neighborhood Thursday as special units responded to a person who barricaded themselves in their home, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

APSO said the person barricaded themselves in a home along Dutchtown Crossing and has warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespassing.

The sheriff's office said a negotiation team was on the scene, and photos show what appear to be the Crisis Response Team and several more APSO units.

APSO said the suspect was taken into custody and there was no imminent threat to the community.