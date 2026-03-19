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Man accused of killing Southern University student in 2024 indicted in Mississippi, mother of victim says
WOODVILLE, Miss. — Derick Hollins Jr., one of three people accused of killing Southern University student Steven Harris, has been indicted in Mississippi on murder charges, Harris' mother told WBRZ.
Hollins was indicted in Mississippi court on first-degree murder, unlawful use of a machine gun and tampering with evidence charges. He will be formally arraigned on Monday, Harris' mother added.
Hollins, alongside Calajia Jack and Allyah Martin, each face murder charges in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, where Harris' body was found. The trio was also arrested on conspiracy to commit murder charges in St. Francisville.
Authorities said they found evidence that, in July 2024, the trio conspired to lure Harris to Wilkinson, Mississippi. Hollins is then believed to have used a Glock that was made into an automatic weapon to kill Harris, who was found shot multiple times.
Martin, who previously pleaded no contest to the conspiracy charges in St. Francisville court and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, had a child with and previously lived with Harris
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