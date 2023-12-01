Central tree lighting delayed until Saturday

CENTRAL - The tree lighting event scheduled for Friday evening in Central has been re-set for Saturday, due to concerns about the weather.

Officials said the lighting and fireworks show will now happen Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hooper and Sullivan roads.

The city's annual Christmas parade is scheduled to roll Saturday at 11 a.m., "rain or shine." It will start at the intersection of Joor and Hooper and proceed along Joor to Lovett before making a right turn and heading back to the staging area.

Road closures will be in effect in the area.