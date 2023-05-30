82°
Central teenager hurt in car accident on prom night meets firefighters who helped rescue her
CENTRAL - A teenager who was injured in a car accident with a drunk driver went to thank the firefighters who helped rescue her the night of the accident.
Rylee Vickry, an incoming senior at Central High, stopped by the East Side Fire Department on Tuesday to say thank you to the first responders.
Vickry and three of her friends were on the way to prom on May 6 when an alleged drunk driver crossed over the center line and hit the vehicle full of teenagers head-on.
Firefighters say Vickry was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries and had to be extricated and airlifted to a hospital. The first responders say she is making a great recovery and they were happy to see her under better circumstances.
