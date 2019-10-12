Central superintendent working to dispel school threat rumors

CENTRAL - The mass shooting in Florida last week has put many on edge. Some school districts have added extra security on campus to keep parents, students and staff at ease.

But in Central, a safety procedure turned into a rumor frenzy on social media. Parents of students who go to Central High School received a voice message from the superintendent Wednesday night saying there was no threat to to the school, and that the school had a lockdown drill.

“They had the drill, everything went well and then after that is when there were some rumblings about different things,” said Superintendent Jason Fountain.

One of those rumblings was law enforcement arrested a student for a potential threat on campus. Another was that extra deputies are staying at the school for security reasons. The superintendent says neither are true.

“In the current climate with the horrific shootings last week it just has everyone on edge,” Fountain said.

Fountain understands using social media to get information out quickly, but wants to remind parents there can be ramifications for posting online.

“It creates a bigger issue than it could be,” he said. “It does create fear.”

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says, they too, received multiple calls about the rumors. The office investigated fully and found no credible threat.