Central school closure Friday leads to dispute, then solution about bus driver's pay for day

CENTRAL -- Central schools are closed on Friday. The district announced the closure this week so students can prepare and travel ahead of Central High School football's state semifinal game in Monroe.

Central says the football team will go to the game in two Greyhound buses from a charter company.

However, those decisions left the district's bus drivers without work for the day, and subsequently, without pay.

That was until Thursday night, when the drivers found out they would be compensated for Friday, despite there not being school.

The bus drivers work for First Student, which does the busing for Central Community Schools.

Thursday, First Student announced it would pay drivers and monitors for Friday if they attend and complete a special safety training session held at the Central High School Auditorium. It starts at 11 a.m.

The Amalgamated Transit Union, which the bus drivers joined less than two weeks ago, said they were happy that this move was made, but think First Student is still not being fair to the employees because of a promise ATU says it hasn't kept.

"When we started engaging with the workers, they were overly frustrated that First Student had lured them in with a promise of 27.5 hours per week to come work for them. Since then, First Student has failed to make due on those guaranteed hours," ATU Senior organizer Stanley Smalls said.

The bus drivers say they get the school year calendar in the spring before the upcoming school year. That way, they can prepare for the days they won't be getting paid. The union says the drivers had only heard recently that schools would be closed on Friday.

"They just announced this two days ago to the workers, and this is sad coming off of Thanksgiving break when they didn't make any money," Smalls said.

The bus drivers told WBRZ that when school is canceled, they don't get paid since they don't work, but First Student does receive profit.

"Multiple employers are looking for people. People have a choice in who they choose to work for. For them to maintain and keep their workforce, it is imperative that they meet the workforce halfway," ATU Local 1546 President George DeCuir said.

First Student has signaled they are also ready to negotiate with ATU.

The Central School system said it was not aware of the dispute between the union and First Student.