Central school board approves pay raise for all employees

CENTRAL, La. - Teachers in Central can expect a raise of up to $2,000 this year after the school board voted unanimously in approval of the extra pay Monday.

According to the school board, the increases are designed to maximize each employee's take-home pay. Teachers will receive $800 from the state plus $1,200 from the local district, and support personnel will receive a raise of $1,000.

School board president James Gardener says the pay raises are supported with recurring revenues generated by the district's property millages. The current millage rates are below what voters had approved for the district in April.

“Investing in quality teachers, administrators and staff is essential to ensuring our school district offers our students a world-class education,” Gardner said. “Every year, our district must compete for the area’s best educators. This pay increase helps to keep us competitive, and we hope it sends a strong message to our employees that we recognize their hard work and dedication, especially during these challenging times, and we want to reward them where we can,” said Gardener.

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the millage rates rolling forward is expected to increase revenues by $800,000.

“All that increase is going directly back to our teachers and staff in pay raises,” Fountain said. “Every penny we can invest in our people is a tremendous down payment on our success as a school system.”

The announcement comes just as back to school preparations are underway for the 2021-22 school year. Most schools in the Central district will have their first official day back on August 12.