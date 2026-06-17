Central residents along Comite River deal with high water levels as Wednesday weather approaches

CENTRAL - Even before the bulk of the weather came in, residents along the Comite River in Central were dealing with high water Wednesday.

Central resident Hewitte Cason lives right by the Comite River, with his backyard on the doorstep of it.

On Wednesday, the water advanced into his yard. To give an idea of how it was, he has a pier that sits next to the river. Cason told WBRZ it was about seven feet below the water on Wednesday.

For most of the day on Wednesday, Cason and his grandson were moving stuff from his yard into storage to keep it from the heavy rain.

"We've loaded my lawn equipment, and I have a Gator that we loaded on," Cason said.

Cason has lived at his property since 1982, and his house has only flooded a handful of times. He was asked if he plans on staying at his house on Wednesday night.

"Depending on how much rain we get tonight. It won't be good. I would think several of the houses that remained here in the subdivision will flood," Cason said.

Just a few hundred feet from Cason's house is Central resident Trudy Campbell. She's lived at her house for 33 years. At the back of her property is a stretch of the comite that will back up into her yard. She's even had to raise her house up higher to deal with the water.

"The water only gets where it is now when the Comite River is at flood stage or above," Campbell said.

Both of the residents have prepped for the weather, as has the city of Central.

"From yesterday's rain, we went out and cleaned all the choke points again to make sure everything's ready to flow," Central Mayor Wade Evans said.

Evans said Crews were out throughout the day, clearing all road crossings to ensure there were no obvious issues.

"We should have a better response today from the rain event because all the debris that has been washed up to the choke points has been removed now," Evans said.

Evans was asked what areas have received a lot of work or places they're keeping an eye on.

"Many of the problems that we see are in pre-1983 built neighborhoods because there weren't the same regulations then as there are now, and so those homes were built at a lower elevation," Evans said.

The goal for Wednesday night, according to Evans, is to keep the water in the bayous. If it comes out of the bayou, then they would try to keep it in the canals and then the ditches if it came out of the canals.