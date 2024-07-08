Central Police shut down section of Hooper Road after trailer overturns

CENTRAL — A section of Hooper Road between Bridlewood Drive and Greenwell Springs Road in Central was shut down Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the truck overturned around 2 p.m. as it was heading south on Greenwell Springs Road, turned onto Hooper Road and flipped over into a ditch after swerving to avoid another car.

Chief Corcoran said the driver was not injured. Crews are working to clear the roadway and are unsure how long the area will be closed because the wastewater the truck was carrying needs to be cleaned up before any progress is made moving the truck.