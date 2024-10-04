Central Police searching for man who stole several bottles of tequila from Winn-Dixie

79°
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

CENTRAL — Central Police are searching for a man who stole several bottles of tequila from a Winn-Dixie on Joor and Hooper roads.

Central Police officers were called to the grocery store in reference to a theft on Sept. 16, where employees said a man entered the store, selected several bottles of El Espolon Tequila and left without making any payment attempt.

Witnesses said the man then walked to the Central Guest House Retirement Center and got into a white pick-up truck with a large garbage bag in the bed and left the area. 

