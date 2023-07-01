Central Police officer hit by fleeing car, hospitalized

CENTRAL -- A police officer was injured Friday night when a fleeing driver ran over his leg at the BREC park in Bridlewood subdivision.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the veteran officer will recover, and both his department and sheriff's deputies are working to find the driver.

The small four-door car pulled into Palomino Drive Park about 10:45 p.m., Corcoran said. The officer approached and spoke to the driver. Suspecting the driver may have had illegal drugs with him, the officer asked him to get out of the car.

Instead, the driver put the car in gear and ran over the officer's leg as he sped away, Corcoran said.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was joined by his wife, Corcoran said.

The search for the car, which may be gray, and the driver, who wore a white T-shirt and possibly dark basketball shorts, are continuing into Saturday morning. Corcoran asked anyone with information about the crime to call Central Police at 225-367-1254. He also asked for prayers for the officer's recovery.