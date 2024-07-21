86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Police officer among people struck by vehicle Saturday night

1 hour 19 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, July 21 2024 Jul 21, 2024 July 21, 2024 9:27 AM July 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - A Central Police officer was among those struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Central Thruway Saturday night.

According to the Central Police Department, Officer Tim Gilbert made a traffic stop when he and other citizens were struck by the passenger side mirror of a Ford F-150, which kept driving afterward.

Another nearby Central Police officer stopped the fleeing truck near Central Thruway's intersection with Greenwell Springs Road.  That officer noticed signs of impairment coming from the driver, and Louisiana State Police was called to take over the investigation.

Trending News

Neither Gilbert or the people struck were seriously injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days