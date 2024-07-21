Central Police officer among people struck by vehicle Saturday night

CENTRAL - A Central Police officer was among those struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Central Thruway Saturday night.

According to the Central Police Department, Officer Tim Gilbert made a traffic stop when he and other citizens were struck by the passenger side mirror of a Ford F-150, which kept driving afterward.

Another nearby Central Police officer stopped the fleeing truck near Central Thruway's intersection with Greenwell Springs Road. That officer noticed signs of impairment coming from the driver, and Louisiana State Police was called to take over the investigation.

Neither Gilbert or the people struck were seriously injured.