Central Police arrest woman accused of dragging clerk across road, helped steal mini liquor bottles

CENTRAL - On Wednesday, Central Police officers arrested a woman accused of helping steal miniature liquor bottles from a Circle K and then dragging the store's clerk across the parking lot in her car.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 19, Brittany Wilson and a passenger, later identified as Destani Harrington, arrived at the gas station along Hooper Road.

A police report states that Harrington entered the store and briefly spoke to the store's employee. During this encounter, Harrington grabbed ten small bottles of Hennessy Cognac and ran out of the store.

The gas station clerk chased after her and reached the side of the vehicle that Harrington and Wilson were in, police added in their report.

Harrington then allegedly grabbed the shirt of the store clerk, holding her against the vehicle. She also instructed Wilson to grab the victim's arm and drive away.

Wilson drove the car away from the store, and the clerk was dragged around 30 feet before they fell into the road.

One of the store clerk's arms was run over in the process, and the police report says their head narrowly avoided the back tire.

Wilson was arrested on charges of principal to second-degree robbery and second-degree aggravated assault.

The Central Police Department has a warrant out for Harrington's arrest on charges of second-degree robbery and principal to second-degree aggravated battery.