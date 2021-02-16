27°
Central organizes warming shelters at local churches Tuesday

By: Trey Schmaltz

CENTRAL - As the area grapples with freezing temperatures and electrical outages, church congregations in Central organized warming areas for people to get relief from the cold.

The Central Police Department posted a list on Facebook around lunchtime Tuesday.

"Several churches in our community with electrical power have graciously agreed to open their gyms, warm them up and have hot coffee for those in our community that need a place to get warm," the police department wrote on social media.

Locations are:

Cornerstone Church at 9611 Blackwater; opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday

The pastor said it is "open for business!" A "warm place, hot coffee, warm welcome."  Lunch was served Tuesday, too.

Also open Tuesday was Azoar Baptist Church at 11848 Hooper; It opened at noon.

Journey Church at 17407 Greenwell Springs Road opened at noon.  

The police department suggested people first try to care for family and friends at a warm home but if additional help was needed, to seek out the churches.  

"Thank you to Councilman Evans for arranging these shelters," the department wrote.

