74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy customers in Port Allen to have power outage overnight Sunday

3 hours 11 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 3:07 PM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Entergy customers in Port Allen will be out of power from Sunday night to early Monday morning. 

West Baton Rouge Parish government said the scheduled power outage will run from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 13. 

Officials said the power will be out while crews make repairs to the Cohen Substation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days