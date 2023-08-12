Latest Weather Blog
Central home damaged after vehicle careens off road, through fence and across yard
CENTRAL - A vehicle -- likely a large pickup truck -- smashed through a fence, careened across a yard and crashed into a home early Saturday morning before leaving the scene of the wreck.
Family members told WBRZ News 2 the occupant of the home, located at Greenwell Springs and Morgan roads, heard it happen around 2 a.m.
The impact caused significant damage to the house, but the woman inside was not hurt.
Debris included parts of the vehicle that was involved, suggesting it was a large pickup truck that may now be missing a bumper and a mirror.
The owner dealt with a similar hit-and-run eight months ago, when someone crashed into the rental property she owns -- located next door to her own home -- on New Year's Eve.
Central Police are investigating the latest incident and the family asks that anyone with information contact the department at (225) 367-1254.
