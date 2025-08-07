Latest Weather Blog
Central High teacher rebooting robotics club as students return to school
CENTRAL — One teacher in Central is bringing a new opportunity to campus as students return to classes.
David Bennett is rebooting Central High School's robotics club. He says the goal is to give students hands-on experience in science, technology and engineering.
Bennett has designed his classes to replicate the real world of engineering.
"They have to put on presentations about what work they're doing. We're gonna have meetings that are framed the same way that they were whenever I was an engineer. So that they can get a real-life experience of what it is like being an engineer.. Working for a company or working for a plant," Bennett said.
He says that he looks forward to bringing students to robotic competitions this school year.
Trending News
Students return to class on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Sid Edwards marks return to school with advice to students during...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Zachary is born
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools transportation director updates 2une In on bus...
-
Party Animals star visits Raising Cane's as Banana Ball returns to Alex...
-
Fired police officer accused of pawning service weapons has arraignment continued into...