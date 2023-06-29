Central High School graduate remembered as long fight against cancer ends

CENTRAL - Friends and family are paying their respects to a recent Central High School graduate whose fierce battle against cancer recently came to an end.

Jackson Blayne Griffin passed away on Saturday at the age of 19.

Visitation took place at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday, with interment following at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

WBRZ profiled Griffin as he battled soft tissue carcinoma. The cancer led to the amputation of one of Griffin's legs, but did little to slow him down.

He took the field in his senior year to play in two Central High School football games -- after the loss of that limb.

Griffin's father is an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy, and Griffin's family requested donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Dante's Hope Animal Rescue and the Dreams Come True organization in lieu of flowers.