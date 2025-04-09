68°
16-year-old formally charged in murder of Scotlandville High student
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was formally charged with murder on Wednesday in the killing of a Scotlandville High student.
An indictment filed April 9 says teenager Percy Jones faces a second-degree murder charge. Police said Jones allegedly waited for 17-year-old Anthony Robinson to get off the school bus at the Village Green Apartments on March 10 and then gunned him down.
Jones was arrested for additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons but will only face prosecution for the second-degree murder charge.
Sources told WBRZ that Jones and Robinson had a previous altercation before the shooting, but no clear motive has been released.
