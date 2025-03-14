83°
Central fire officials work house fire, cause under investigation
BATON ROUGE - A house caught fire on Sarasota Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Central Fire Department.
Crews said smoke was coming out the door of a single-story house in the 4000 block of Sarasota Drive. The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
