93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central fire investigators say lightning triggered house fire on Bryce Canyon Drive

2 hours 21 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, August 04 2024 Aug 4, 2024 August 04, 2024 11:47 AM August 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department said Sunday that a fire that caused major damage to a home and caused heat exhaustion two firefighters was caused by a lightning strike.

A severe thunderstorm crossed through the area Saturday, dropping hail and downing limbs. Lightning struck a two-story home on Bryce Canyon Drive, prompting a response from equipment and personnel from the Central, Baton Rouge, District 6, East Side, St. George and Zachary fire departments.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the second floor and attic. 

Trending News

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. One was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and later released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days