Central fire investigators say lightning triggered house fire on Bryce Canyon Drive

CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department said Sunday that a fire that caused major damage to a home and caused heat exhaustion two firefighters was caused by a lightning strike.

A severe thunderstorm crossed through the area Saturday, dropping hail and downing limbs. Lightning struck a two-story home on Bryce Canyon Drive, prompting a response from equipment and personnel from the Central, Baton Rouge, District 6, East Side, St. George and Zachary fire departments.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the second floor and attic.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. One was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and later released.