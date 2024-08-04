Central fire investigators say lightning triggered house fire on Bryce Canyon Drive

CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department said Sunday that a fire that caused major damage to a home and caused heat exhaustion to two firefighters was caused by a lightning strike.

A severe thunderstorm crossed through the area Saturday, dropping hail and downing limbs. Lightning struck a two-story home on Bryce Canyon Drive, prompting a response from equipment and personnel from neighboring fire departments.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the second floor and attic.

"These large homes that have a continuous attic are difficult to extinguish because if the wind is blowing the fire will follow that natural path and spread very rapidly," said Central Assistant Fire Chief, Derek Glover.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. One was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and later released.

"The heat inside a home can be several hundred degrees in that home and firefighters can feel that through their gear and when they feel that temperature is getting too extreme that when they'll advise the incident commander that the structure is getting unsafe for them and they will exit the structure," Glover said.

WBRZ’s Storm Station confirmed the heat index rebounded well above 100 degrees even after the thunderstorms passed.

"Just working 15 minutes in that fire, we try to rotate them out and give them relief and send another crew in," Glover said.

The necessary gear that firefighters wear also increases their risk of getting overheated.

"It's probably 15 extra pounds of gear, just the bunker gear, the air pack is probably 20-25 pounds," Glover said.

Central firefighters were assisted by Baton Rouge, District 6, East Side, St. George and Zachary fire departments in an effort to reduce time spent in the home.

"It was very hot out there for them and we just appreciate all of the help," Glover said.