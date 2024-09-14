Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry

Baton Rouge - After a slow start for most of the first quarter, the Central Wildcats picked up the pace to go on to a 31-6 win over Denham Springs in the 75th Amite River Rivalry game.

Jackson Firmin returned to the field this week and his first touchdown pass of the season went to Keithon Womack for a 9-0 going into the second quarter.

The Wildcats go on to score two more times in the second quarter.

Tyrann Williams takes a screen pass and breaks many tackles and shakes off defenders for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead. Then, Kylan Thomas gets a deep ball from Firmin and walks in a touchdown of his own.

Central held Denham Springs scoreless in the first half, shutting them out 24-0.

The Yellow Jackets tried to make a comeback in the second half, but it wasn't enough and Central took the win 31-6.