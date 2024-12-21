Celebration with no walls at Reformation Church

BAKER - After losing their physical place of worship to a fire in August, Reformation Church gathered their congregation Friday night for a special night of hymns and prayer.

This year's Christmas will look a little different for a little church in Baker. Instead of pews, it’s plastic chairs lined up on a concrete slab, and there’s no walls, but the warmth comes from hot cocoa and hugs from friends.

Rusty Reed is the pastor at Reformation Church. He says the community has kept the church alive, despite the fire, which resulted from an electrical malfunction.

"Our church has grown since the fire," Reed said. "We consider ourselves a community church, and it was important for us to reconnect or keep that connection with this building with this community.”

He says the church before held a little more than one hundred people, but since the community has grown, it’s likely the rebuild will include more square footage. Reed says the physical building had existed since the 1960’s and he hopes this is the first and only year the congregation has to stand outside.

"Fire can't stop the Lord," Reed said.