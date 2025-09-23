Cause of death revealed for recently released inmate mistakenly dropped at bus station

An autopsy for recently released Elayn Hunt inmate Treylin Deville says he died of heat exposure.

Deville, who had a diagnosed mental health condition, was supposed to be released to a Baton Rouge group home, but was found lying in the road more than 80 miles away less than 24 hours after his release.

The autopsy report says he had no drugs in his system other than the medication he was prescribed for his condition. His body temperature was elevated and he was dehydrated.

"It was a bit of a shock, but it wasn't because I had a feeling that he walked, but this just kind of brought everything together," said Treylin's cousin, Morgan Bayman.

Morgan, who was facilitating his release with the Department of Corrections, says her suspicion all along was that Treylin walked to where he thought his home was after getting off the bus from Baton Rouge.

If true, that means Treylin walked more than 40 miles from the bus station in Lafayette to the road in Ville Platte where he was found.

"He was just trying to get home," she said

Treylin was found unresponsive on Prudhomme Road, nearby to where he had lived before he went to prison and was brought to a hospital, where he died.

In the official police response timeline obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, it says that Treylin, referred to as the subject, stopped at a house and asked for water.

About 10 minutes later, the log says the male subject was stripping off his clothes.

"That really broke my heart because he was literally dying of dehydration."

The autopsy report notes that, though it was only 88 degrees at the time Treylin was found, the high humidity combined with his dehydration could have been a deadly combination.

"Nobody was notified. Nobody knew that he was out. Nobody knew that he was at the bus station. Somebody would have been there for him. We could have arranged something. I would have stopped everything that I was doing to make sure he was home and safe."

Morgan and the rest of Treylin's family were told that he was being transported from Elayn Hunt to a group home on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Instead, he was dropped off at the Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard, where he bought a bus ticket to Lafayette.

"I feel that somebody needs to take accountability for what was done. Y'all dropped the ball. DOC and the social worker dropped the ball. That's literally what happened and nobody is trying to own up to their mistakes or anything."

New emails obtained by the Investigative Unit show potentially where the ball was dropped in Treylin's discharge process.

A woman in charge of inmate releases sent a seemingly frustrated email to Treylin's social worker saying, that her department needs to be informed of a release before anything else.

She adds, "We don't even know where he's going."

That was the day before his release.