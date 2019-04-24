64°
CATS to hold town hall meeting on Friday
BATON ROUGE- Capitol Area Transit System (CATS) will hold a town hall meeting on Friday night.
The meeting is for concerned community leaders and citizens to discuss safety and other issues surrounding the CATS System.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center on Gus Young Avenue.
